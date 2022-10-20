Within the great catalog of games that they announced during the presentation of Silent Hill yesterday, one of the projects that attracted the most attention was Ascensionwhich will be an interactive experience that will be transmitted only once through streaming. Thus, more information about this project was recently revealed.

Recently, famous industry insider Dusk Golem interviewed Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid, a streaming software tool company working on the game, and those behind Silent Hill Ascension. Essentially, Konami will broadcast a mini series through streamingwhere the public will have the opportunity to make several decisions that will affect the course of history.

(1/9) So I interviewed @JNavokone of the people behind the upcoming Silent Hill: Ascension, to clarify a bit more on what the project actually is. Inbasic; a narrative branching-choice cloud streaming experiment that is going to be aired ONCE as a mini-series to tune into, & — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 20, 2022

This experimental project is in development between Genvid, Bad Robot, JJ Abrams’ film and television production company, Behavior Interactive, the studio behind Dead by Daylight, and dj2 Entertainment, a production company specializing in video games for television. With this, some former members of Telltale Games are involved in this title.

Without a doubt, a quite unique experiment that all fans of the series cannot miss, since it will only be available once. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no platform or release date for Silent Hill: Ascension. In related topics, you can check a comparison between Silent Hill 2 and its remake here. Similarly, you can learn more about Silent Hill F here.

Editor’s note:

It seems that the idea of ​​Twitch Plays Pokémon has reached a new level. Considering that we are talking about a complete chat making decisions, a high level of coordination is necessary, and making this possible will be the biggest challenge for the developers.

Via: Dusk Golem