Nature Human Behavior: Dementia detected by proteins in cerebrospinal fluid

Researchers from Fudan University in China have identified new signs of Alzheimer’s disease, or dementia senilis, that can be detected by protein biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid. The results of the study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

The analysis used multiplex proteomics, which allows for the simultaneous measurement of multiple proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and includes mass spectrometry to detect subtle changes in protein levels.

Analysis of CSF samples from patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and people without cognitive problems has identified proteins associated with pathological processes, including inflammation, neuronal damage and other disorders.

The most notable finding was the CSF biomarker YWHAG, which provided high accuracy for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. Tests for four (YWHAG, SMOC1, PIGR, and TMOD2) and five (ACHE, YWHAG, PCSK1, MMP10, and IRF1) biomarkers significantly improved the accuracy to 0.987 and 0.975, respectively.

To evaluate the effectiveness of the identified biomarkers, the researchers conducted an additional study on an independent and external cohort of patients. The results confirmed that the new biomarkers were superior to existing ones in their effectiveness and helped to distinguish samples with Alzheimer’s disease from other samples, as well as predict clinical progression to dementia.

In the future, the researchers plan to repeat their study in a wider range of people, improve the biomarkers and develop standardized diagnostic tests for clinical use.