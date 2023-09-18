Alejandro Garnacho has amazed with his performances in the Manchester UnitedIn addition, he chose the selection of Argentina above Spainsince he feels the albiceleste colors due to his mother’s family, already participating with the Absoluta after having been summoned by the coach Lionel Scaloni in this 2023.
With the Red Devilsthe forward has already added one EFL Cup in the 2022-2023 campaign, but has also received individual distinctions such as the Best Under-18 Player and the Best Player of the Month for Novemberboth in 2022.
Due to its bright future, the netbreaker is already in the sights of one of the most important teams in the world: the real Madrid. According to the media The Sunthe whites sent a group of scouts, led by the Spanish Juni Calafat (Head of Recruitment of the club), to closely follow the 19-year-old youth, who on the last double date of the CONMEBOL qualifiers heading to World Cup 2026 was finally shielded by The Albiceleste.
The interest of the meringues is not at all surprising, since the South American attacker has generated a lot of sensation with the English team by scoring several goals, apart from provoking comparisons with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoone of his personal idols.
For now it seems difficult for those of Old Trafford want to get rid of their talented prospect, but it is known that in the White House They don’t give up so easily when it comes to setting their sights on a goal. However, if the Madridistas want the Argentine they will have to pay a good amount of money because his termination clause amounts to one hundred million euros.
In the current season of the Premier League, The Bug He already has four games, without yet being able to earn a place in the Dutch starting eleven Erik ten Hagsince for now he is one step behind the French Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and the newly signed Dane Rasmus Hojlund.
