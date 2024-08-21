Firaxis and 2K Games have released a new Sid Meier’s Civilization VII trailer in which the game’s narrator is introduced, that is, the actress Gwendoline Christie, Brienne from Game of Thrones.

After the announcement of the release datewhich took place yesterday during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, the strategy game was shown in action again at the Future Games Show, not only with the trailer below but also with some testimonials from the developers.

The desire expressed by the team is to create an experience that can start from the very solid foundations of the saga and build further positive elementsinvolving enthusiasts in an overwhelming journey through historical eras.

We are talking about the rest of a franchise with over thirty years of history, which practically represents the essence of strategic games and is able to offer a challenge suitable for any type of user.