Among the top four Formula 1 teams to present their single-seaters for the 2023 season, theAlfa Romeo was probably the one that struck the most in terms of the beauty of the car. There C43, which will take to the track with a more aggressive livery and with a new red and black color combination, actually surprised many enthusiasts, who also appreciated other aesthetic aspects such as the riders’ overalls. Speaking of the latter, Bottas himself also unveiled the new livery of his helmet, which also includes black details alongside the reds used until last season. In this way, the positive comments from all over the world must have prompted and convinced the Swiss team to publish more photos of the single-seaters, which recently appeared on the team’s social profiles together with the others already unveiled on the day of the presentation. Following, the shots taken by Alfa Romeo that portray some details of the single-seater, in a play of light and shadow that highlight the colors chosen for 2023.



FP | Alexander Prada

