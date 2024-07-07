ORA shooting early this Saturday morning in a house located in Florence (Kentucky, United States) left 5 dead, including the shooter, as well as three other injuredthe city’s Police Department reported.

Authorities received the alert at around 3 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT). and they went to a home where a 21-year-old man was having a birthday party with his family.

The 20-year-old suspect apparently knew the partygoers but had not been invited, according to Florence Police.

What is known about the victims and the shooter?

Boone County Coroner Missy Rittinger confirmed that all four victims were adults: two women and two men.

The suspect, an adult male who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, fled the scene by car when police arrived.

After being stopped, he ignored the officers and began a chase that ended with the suspect leaving the road and falling into a ditch.

He was sent to a local hospital but his death was confirmed shortly after.

The three other people injured in the incident are now recovering at a nearby hospital and are in stable condition, according to the Florence Department of Health.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooter acted alone and there is no current threat to residents of the town.

Florence is a city of about 35,000 people located in Boone County, Kentucky, but only about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of Cincinnati, Ohio.