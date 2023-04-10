Usa: at least 5 dead and 6 injured in shooting in Louisville

At least 5 are dead and 6 injured in the shooting that took place in louisville, Kentucky. The police made it known, according to CNN reports. The killer was killed, the police specified.

Shooting in Louisville, the attacker was a former employee

The person who opened fire in a bank of louisvilleKentucky, killing four people he was a former employee. This was reported by the police in a press conference, specifying that at least eight were injured. The attacker is also dead, but it is still not clear whether he committed suicide or was shot by the agents. The police have warned that “the investigation is still long”.

Use:Louisville, And the 145th shooting in 100 days

What happened today at louisvillein Kentucky, It’s the 145th shooting in 2023 in the United States. The data refers to the so-called ‘mass shootings’, shootings with at least four people injured or killed. The aggressor is not considered in the counting of the victims. This is what emerges from the study by Gun Violence Archive, the American non-profit organization that collects verified and official data on gun victims. Out of 100 days in 2023, shootings exceed the average of one per day. In April alone, there were 15 shootings in the United States that left 14 dead, including five confirmed victims in today’s shooting in louisvilleand almost sixty wounded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

