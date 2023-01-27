Gift for Piqué. International portals confirmed that this new single between Shakira and Karol G would be ready to be released on all platforms and promises to be quite explicit.

The ‘revenge’ of Shakira a Gerard Piqué Due to an alleged infidelity of the ex-soccer player when they were a couple, it would not have come to an end yet. In recent weeks, the duo has been on everyone’s lips due to the barranquillera shooter with Bizarrap, in which he sends strong messages to Piqué and his current conquest Clara Chía.

When everyone thought that the taunts towards the former Barcelona defender would have stopped, foreign media have come out to indicate that this will last a while.

Does Shakira prepare a new shot for Piqué with Karol G?

Various journalists from international entertainment have assured that the singer is preparing a new musical theme, which will be a collaboration with Karol G and whose premiere would be planned to take place on February 2, no less than Gerard Piqué’s birthday.

means like The National and the drivers Laura Fa Y Lorraine Vasquez from the Spanish podcast “Mamarazzis” pointed out that the author of “Monotonía” would be ready to, once again, address her heartbreak story with Gerard Piqué in another single.

They even specified that if they thought that the collaboration with Bizarrap had been very direct, this new song with Karol G “will be quite explicit.” Despite the fact that the song is authored by the paisa singer, the “Bichota” would have given “Shak” the opportunity to close his cycle of songs against his ex in his new project.

How would Shakira have reacted when she saw the first photo of Piqué and Clara in networks?

On January 25, Gerard Piqué shared on his social networks what was his first postcard accompanied by his partner Clara Chía Martí. This fact generated endless reactions in various famous personalities; However, Shakira seemed to care little or not at all, as she excelled celebrating the success of “Music session # 53”.

On her social platforms, the singer-songwriter posted a short clip of her dancing the merengue version of the hit. “Women no longer cry, women dance merengue!“, he wrote in the description of his post.

What does Clara Chía’s father think about Shakira’s shooting at Piqué?

The “Music session #53” caused a stir due to hints towards Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí. In this regard, it was possible to know the opinion of the father of the 23-year-old girl about Shakira’s new song that made fun of her daughter.

His statements were shared by the journalist Mayte Atmella, who was able to establish contact with the young woman’s father. “The research team of this program has also spoken with the father of Clara Chía. Well, Clara Chía’s father is divine, he says that he does not like this type of music at all, that he listens to classical music, and that he is more of Bach and Vivaldi, and that he does not frequent bars, “commented the press woman.