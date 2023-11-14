This year there was a fairly important announcement by WayForwardgiven that the arrival of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a game that the company left behind because they did not release it at the time for which it was planned. The original announcement came during the Limited Run Gamesconfirming that they are going to adapt it to the cartridge G.B.A.but the question remains whether it will be released elsewhere such as modern consoles.

Well, the mystery has been resolved today, since during the new Indie World It is confirmed that the game will reach different platforms, either Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 or PC. This through a new trailer in which we see much more of the gameplay similar to that of Risky’s Revengebut adding new elements never before seen in the saga, including four-person multiplayer that was originally intended for the cable link of the G.B.A..

Check out the trailer:

Something that draws attention is that the Xbox console has been ruled out in the launches of this game, but we must also take into account that since the port of the first game of Game Boy Color has not been taken into consideration Microsoft. That means that they would not have reached some type of agreement for it to also be released on these consoles. At least users can find four titles that can be purchased without impediments.

Until now it is confirmed that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will arrive in 2024there is no confirmed day or month.

Via: WayForward

Editor’s note: It’s going to be great to have it on current consoles as well, as I don’t think everyone will want to order their copy of GBA’s Limited Run. Still, collectors won’t want to miss another game for such an iconic 2000s platform.