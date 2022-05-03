Cancún.- The First District Court, based in Mérida, Yucatán, ordered a new Provisional suspension of any work and activity on Section 5 of the Mayan Trainwhich goes from Cancun to Tulum.

With this, there are two suspensions obtained by the association Defending the Right to a Healthy Environment (DMAS). This is one of the local groups that seek to stop the construction of the great work of the 4T through the courts.

“They say that without cenotes there is no paradise. We say that without an environmental impact procedure there should be no work”, indicated DMAS when reporting that today they were notified about the new provisional suspension granted.

Read more: Vicente Fox accuses AMLO of making “many cheats” with the public budget

“DMAS AC is granted the provisional suspension for the effect that Sedatu, Fonatur and Fonatur Tren Maya suspend or paralyze any act that has as its purpose the continuation –in the material execution– of the construction of Section 5 of the Mayan Train project, which It covers from Cancun to Tulum, Quintana Roo”, it is quoted.

Therefore, any activity related to construction works, infrastructure, removal or destruction of the biodiversity of the land or any other action that resumes in the execution of the megaproject material is prohibited.

The legal resource that paralyzes the construction of the Mayan train was promoted by DMAS, on April 27. In it, the legitimate interest is recognized as an association dedicated to the defense of human rights to a healthy environment.

The points claimed are the transgression of articles 14 and 16 of the Political Constitution of Mexico, which mention compliance with due process, and article 4 of the Magna Carta, regarding the human right to a healthy environment.

The first suspension obtained by the DMAS was derived from an injunction promoted on March 24 by three cavers, which was resolved in April. Although they asked to stop the works of the entire Section 5, this only applies to Section 5 South that connects Playa del Carmen with Tulum.

Read more: Four little brothers die in Oaxaca; it is believed that they were poisoned by the mother

In parallel, the First District Court also approved the legal appeal filed by a group of citizens to suspend the works of the aforementioned section, within the amparo 1003/2022.