After Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​Rafael Nadal has also drawn a line through Madrid. Five weeks before the start of ‘his’ tournament, Roland Garros, the Spanish clay king is still struggling with the after-effects of a hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open in January. He lost in Melbourne in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald.

“It was initially six to eight weeks for the recovery, but we are already at fourteen,” the disappointed Nadal reported this morning in a video message. “The reality is that the situation is not what we expected. All medical advice has been followed, but somehow the recovery is not going as we were told. It’s a difficult situation.”

Nadal is already worried about his participation in Roland Garros at the end of May, the grand slam tournament in Paris that he won fourteen times. ,,The injury has not yet recovered and I cannot do what I need to participate. I was training, but a few days ago we decided to change things up a bit, do another treatment and see if things get better. “ See also Copel studies thermoelectric sale and prepares hydroelectric plant privatization process - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Nadal realizes that time is running out for participation in Paris, in five weeks. “The injury is still not healed and I don’t know what I need to participate,” said Nadal. “All medical advice has been followed, but somehow the recovery is not going as we were told. It’s a difficult situation. I can’t give deadlines right now.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our tennis videos below