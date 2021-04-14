A Finnair Airbus takes off from Manchester Airport (UK). Phil Noble / REUTERS

New setback for European Justice against Ryanair’s claims to curb state aid to national airlines to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued several similar judgments on Wednesday stating that the State aid granted by Finland to the Finnair airline and by Sweden and Denmark on Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) are legal, thus rejecting the appeal presented by the Irish low cost company. The Finnish company has benefited from a new loan of 600 million euros, an amount in addition to the 1,200 million received previously. The Scandinavian, for its part, has received 137 million, which brings the total figure to 1,300.

The EU Court already rejected last February Ryanair’s appeal against other state aid to the Swedish airline SAS and the tax moratorium approved by France for air transport companies

All such aid is “in accordance” with EU law, the Luxembourg-based court ruled, which notes in the case of Finland that “the guarantee was necessary to remedy the serious disturbance in the Finnish economy, taking into account the importance of Finnair for this economy ”. The underlying context is the flexibility by the European Commission of state aid during the pandemic so that capitals could inject capital into companies and sectors highly affected by the pandemic, such as aviation.

“Aid intended to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State may be considered compatible with the internal market, subject to certain requirements,” recalls the court in its judgment, which Ryanair can appeal to the Court of Justice of the EU, highest administrative authority. The European Court emphasizes that “an individual aid can be declared compatible with the internal market provided that it is necessary, adequate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of the Member State in question”. The European judges maintain that if Helsinki had not acted to rescue its reference airline to avoid its insolvency “it would have had serious consequences for the Finnish economy”.

In times of pre-pandemic normality, Finnair transported 67% of passengers to and from Finland, in addition to being the first air freight operator in the country and ranking 18th in contribution to that state’s GDP. The court adds that Ryanair “has not proven how the exclusive nature of the granting of the state guarantee can dissuade it from establishing itself in Finland or from providing services with origin or destination in that country.”

In the case of Sweden and Denmark regarding SAS, the Court applies the same reasoning and rejects the arguments of Ryanair, an airline that has also brought to the European justice the authorization by the European Commission to the Spanish Government to finance the rescue of Air Europa for 475 million euros through the Fund to Support the Solvency of Strategic Companies.

The TGUE establishes that “the aid measures adopted by Sweden and Denmark in favor of SAS to repair the damages derived from the cancellation or rescheduling of flights as a result of the travel restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic are in accordance with the Law of the Union ”. That company received in April 2020 a guarantee on a revolving credit line for a maximum amount of 1,500 million Swedish crowns, that is, about 150 million euros.

Ryanair Resource

However, Ryanair announced this Wednesday in a statement that it will appeal the two rulings because it believes that the approval by the European Commission of the Finnish, Danish and Swedish aid was “contrary to the fundamental principles of EU law” and that These judgments “roll back the process of liberalization of air transport by 30 years.”

For this reason, the company has indicated that it will ask the Court of Justice of the EU to annul “unfair” subsidies in the interests of “competition and consumers” and has stressed that for Europe “to get out of this crisis with a single market that it works ”the airlines must“ be able to compete on equal terms ”.