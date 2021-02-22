The high number of matches It is not taking its toll on Levante in terms of results, but yes with respect to injuries. Although it is true that after the victory at Wanda, the Granotas look more to Europe than to relegation and are one step away from the Copa del Rey final, today It has been confirmed that Paco López loses another footballer due to injury.

Sergio Postigo has undergone various medical tests that have determined that the player suffers a muscle injury to the soleus of the left leg.

This is how the Granota club announced the injury of the defender, who He could no longer play against Atlético from Madrid after noticing the aforementioned annoyances despite the fact that he was going to be the owner. Postigo falls this week like Radoja fell last week and Melero just over 15 days ago.

Luckily for the granota, in Madrid the return of Vukcevic was consummated to the team after almost two months without putting on his boots in an official match. The return of the midfielder is a breath of fresh air in a diminished center of the Levantine field, in fact Paco López has had to modify the system in the last three games in the absence of players in that position.