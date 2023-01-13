New setback for Ovidio Guzmán: judge denies protection against extradition to the US

One week after being recaptured and imprisoned in the Altiplano maximum security prison, Ovidio Guzmán López “El Ratón”, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and one of the leaders of “Los Chapitos” of the Sinaloa cartel, suffered a legal setback in his attempt to stop his extradition to the United States.

A District judge denied him the definitive suspension in one of the amparo proceedings that he processed a few days ago against the detention for purposes of extradition, incommunicado and torture.

“The definitive suspension is denied in the terms of this incidence,” determined the judge, who declared that he lacks legal competence by reason of territory to hear and resolve the present amparo lawsuit.

The above because Guzmán López is at the disposal of the control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the State of Mexicoresiding in Almoloya de Juárez, inside the Number One Social Readaptation Center, to continue the extradition procedure.

On January 5, the judge granted “El Ratón” an ex officio suspension regarding physical or psychological torture, for the sole purpose of immediately ceasing the execution of such acts and allowing him to communicate with family members or meet with the defenders designated as such.

Ovidio Guzmán can challenge the resolution before a courtwhich must resolve whether to confirm, modify or revoke the ruling.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA