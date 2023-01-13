Saturday, January 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New setback for Ovidio Guzmán: judge denies protection against extradition to the US

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2023
in World
0


close

Son of 'El Chapo' Guzmán: the prestigious school where he studied.

Ovidio Guzmán López studied at the Ceyca private school.

Ovidio Guzmán López studied at the Ceyca private school.

The son of ‘El Chapo’ was captured and imprisoned in a maximum security prison a week ago.

One week after being recaptured and imprisoned in the Altiplano maximum security prison, Ovidio Guzmán López “El Ratón”, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and one of the leaders of “Los Chapitos” of the Sinaloa cartel, suffered a legal setback in his attempt to stop his extradition to the United States.

See also  Ukrainian war, Putin's assets blocked. On SWIFT Franco contradicts Di Maio

(Also: Ovidio Guzmán: they reveal a plan that existed to kill him in Mexico City)

A District judge denied him the definitive suspension in one of the amparo proceedings that he processed a few days ago against the detention for purposes of extradition, incommunicado and torture.

(You can see: In photos: this is how the house was left where Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘Chapo’, was captured)

“The definitive suspension is denied in the terms of this incidence,” determined the judge, who declared that he lacks legal competence by reason of territory to hear and resolve the present amparo lawsuit.

The above because Guzmán López is at the disposal of the control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the State of Mexicoresiding in Almoloya de Juárez, inside the Number One Social Readaptation Center, to continue the extradition procedure.

(Keep reading: Ovidio Guzmán’s defense alleges that Chapo’s son suffers from anxiety and depression)

On January 5, the judge granted “El Ratón” an ex officio suspension regarding physical or psychological torture, for the sole purpose of immediately ceasing the execution of such acts and allowing him to communicate with family members or meet with the defenders designated as such.

See also  Joe Biden renews aid to Colombia to fight drug trafficking

Ovidio Guzmán can challenge the resolution before a courtwhich must resolve whether to confirm, modify or revoke the ruling.

(Also: The “juicy” fortune that Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo” has)

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#setback #Ovidio #Guzmán #judge #denies #protection #extradition

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"In the background there is room 10": Hiro will take revenge on Diego and burn his 'Nuclear Man'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result