New setback for Ovidio Guzmán: judge denies protection against extradition to the US

Ovidio Guzmán López studied at the Ceyca private school.
The son of ‘El Chapo’ was captured and imprisoned in a maximum security prison a week ago.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 13, 2023, 01:14 PM
One week after being recaptured and imprisoned in the Altiplano maximum security prison, Ovidio Guzmán López “El Ratón”, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and one of the leaders of “Los Chapitos” of the Sinaloa cartel, suffered a legal setback in his attempt to stop his extradition to the United States.
(Also: Ovidio Guzmán: they reveal a plan that existed to kill him in Mexico City)
A District judge denied him the definitive suspension in one of the amparo proceedings that he processed a few days ago against the detention for purposes of extradition, incommunicado and torture.
(You can see: In photos: this is how the house was left where Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘Chapo’, was captured)
“The definitive suspension is denied in the terms of this incidence,” determined the judge, who declared that he lacks legal competence by reason of territory to hear and resolve the present amparo lawsuit.
The above because Guzmán López is at the disposal of the control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the State of Mexicoresiding in Almoloya de Juárez, inside the Number One Social Readaptation Center, to continue the extradition procedure.
(Keep reading: Ovidio Guzmán’s defense alleges that Chapo’s son suffers from anxiety and depression)
On January 5, the judge granted “El Ratón” an ex officio suspension regarding physical or psychological torture, for the sole purpose of immediately ceasing the execution of such acts and allowing him to communicate with family members or meet with the defenders designated as such.
Ovidio Guzmán can challenge the resolution before a courtwhich must resolve whether to confirm, modify or revoke the ruling.
(Also: The “juicy” fortune that Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo” has)
EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA
