New blow for the interim officials who seek the permanent conversion of their positions after years holding the same position. The Second Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJVC) has admitted an appeal from the Alicante City Council against which an interim official of the Consistory had previously filed, who had been occupying more than twelve years a janitor position. Despite the fact that the Local Government Board had rejected the woman’s claim, who was seeking to be recognized as a permanent public employee, a court in Alicante accepted her appeal to that decision for processing. However, the City Council appealed that appeal and the matter reached the TSJCV, who agreed with the council and annulled the appeal presented by the municipal employee in the first instance.

The ruling of the sentence, issued this Wednesday, in addition to refuting some particular sections of the case – such as that the woman had remained since 2007 occupying the vacant position of janitor, but without there having been a concatenation of temporary contracts -, bases her decision in recent doctrine of the Supreme. The High Court stated in a ruling issued in 2018 that, in situations of abuse in temporary contracts, “the applicable legal solution is not the conversion of the personnel who were appointed as interim civil servants, into indefinite non-permanent personnel. […], but, rather, the subsistence and continuation of such employment relationship, with the professional and economic rights inherent to it from the date of effects of the annulled resolution, until that Administration duly complies with what is ordered by the character rule. basic established in art. 10.1 of Law 7/2007, of April 12, and today in the same precept of the Consolidated Text of the Law of the Basic Statute of Public Employees ”.

The woman, who had held the position of janitor without interruption from 2007 to 2018 – after accessing it through a job bank – demanded that her status as a permanent employee be recognized, but “without the status of a career civil servant.” For this to be the case, it is necessary to pass an opposition and obtain a position from which this consideration is derived.

It is not the first time that justice has cut the wings of the thousands of interim officials who have experienced abusive situations in the institutions related to temporary hiring. In December 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by the National Association of Interim and Labor (Anil) before a judgment of the National Court that established the obligation that all interim, regardless of the time they had been providing services to the Administration, they had to go through an opposition to access the public function as career civil servants.

Commitment to Brussels

The fight against temporality in the Public Administration is one of the flags that the Government has raised in recent months. After the successive European reproaches to the Spanish rates – while Spain is in 13% of temporary employment in the municipalities and above 30% in the communities (the average is 27%); in Europe it is 8% -, the Government, through the Minister of Public Function and Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, has committed with Brussels to lower these figures. To do this, Iceta announced last Tuesday that 300,000 interns will have a fixed position, as reflected in the modernization plan of the public sector derived from the European Union. This stabilization, however, will not entail an increase in the staff of public employees.

Although the report sent to Brussels does not give too many details regarding this transformation, the decision to modify the Law of the Basic Statute of Public Employees is advanced with the purpose of reinforcing the temporary nature of the interim – the law does not currently establish sanctions when the three years established to take the places to the contest are exceeded -; clarify the procedures for accessing an interim position; objectify the causes of termination of an interim contract and define its legal regime.