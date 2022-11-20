World champion France has to do without star player Karim Benzema at the World Cup in Qatar. The winner of the Golden Ball suffers too much from an upper leg injury, that is reports the French Football Federation Saturday. The Real Madrid striker was previously injured and dropped out prematurely at the training of the French national team on Saturday evening.

“I am very sad for Karim, who has made this World Cup an important goal. Despite this new blow to the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything we can to face the immense challenge that awaits us,” said French national team coach Didier Deschamps.

Due to knee and hamstring problems, the 34-year-old striker did not fully train with the French team, but the complaints persisted. Benzema did not participate in the World Cup four years ago, when France became world champion. He was then disciplinary suspended because he was involved in an extortion case.

Blackmailers threatened to distribute a sex tape of Mathieu Valbuena – a former Benzema teammate – if he did not pay 150,000 euros. The blackmailers turned out to be known to Benzema. The striker himself would have pressured Valbuena to pay the amount.

The 34-year-old attacker from Real Madrid was sentenced in November last year to a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros. Due to the issue, Benzema did not play for the French national team for years. He denies having been involved in the case.

Pogba and Kante

Benzema’s failure is yet another setback for the French. It was previously announced that midfielders N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba will also be unable to participate in the tournament due to injuries. Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku also fell away from the defending champion.

France starts the hunt for the title extension on Tuesday. Then it will play against Australia. Denmark and Tunisia are the other opponents in the group stage. The World Cup in Qatar starts on Sunday with the match between Ecuador and host country Qatar.