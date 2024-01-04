Although there is still a long way to go, there is no doubt that Chivas is being the enormous disappointment of the Liga MX market. One of Guadalajara's objectives was to sign Fidel Ambriz, however it seems that he should no longer be considered an alternative.
The player together with León understand that it is best to wait to make the jump to Europe and forget about Guadalajara, who were never even close to completing the purchase of the containment.
From TV Azteca they confirm that Fidel has an important market in Spain and although it seems complex for the player to leave this winter, both parties consider that next summer he could make the leap in quality to the best football in the world. Thus, the player prefers to continue in León, where he has performed outstandingly and continue making way for the best leagues in the world, while the club supports Ambríz's position, and they also understand that Chivas does not have the financial potential to close the purchase. and continuing to negotiate would be a waste of time.
It is clear that the Verde Valle team is one of the teams in Mexico that most require reinforcements for this 2024, although, they are experiencing the opposite, the club is losing pieces wholesale, including Paunovic who chose to abandon ship and in Instead, they have only closed the arrival of José Castillo.
In reality, we should not be surprised if Chivas does not close many more reinforcements, especially the star names that have been proposed as dream signings, which are disappearing as is the case of Javier Hernández due to his enormous salary, or Fidel Ambríz himself .
