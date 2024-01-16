A special TV anniversary was celebrated on January 10: the first episode of The Sopranos was broadcast 25 years ago. Many see the legendary mafia series as the starting point of a golden era for the TV series. Sopranos creator David Chase did bring the party spirit down a bit. He didn't think it was a party, but a funeral. “Something is dying,” he said against the British newspaper The Times. According to Chase, streaming services want series to become “dumber” again. There is less room for complicated characters or less accessible ideas. For example, the development of a new series is currently very difficult for Chase because his idea would be too complicated. Not a cheerful interpretation from someone with a great track record in the TV world.

Yet there are still plenty of bright spots. Just look at this week's Emmy Awards ceremony, where Succession and TheBear won the most prizes. These series are proof that many good and intelligent series are still being made, also for the general public.

It may be difficult for makers to get exciting ideas through, but for the viewer there is still more than enough quality to be found. There are also plenty of promising series on the program in 2024. But – as always: the real streaming and TV highlights of the new year are difficult to predict. Every year has a surprise hit that we don't know anything about yet.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

New version of the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005, then with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) was initially scheduled for 2022. Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Flea bag) would play the lead roles and also write the series. Waller-Bridge dropped out, Glover continued to work quietly on the series. The story follows two spies, John (Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine), who must pretend to be married. They have a new mission every episode. The trailer promises a mix of humor and action.

Prime Video, February 2.

Shogun

This epic series is set in 17th century Japan. In a long civil war, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) must survive as his enemies unite against him. An English captain may be able to help. Expect many grandest war scenes.

Disney+, February 27.

3 Body Problem

David Benioff and DB Weiss created the epic fantasy series for eight seasons Game of Thrones. 3 Body Problem is their first series since the controversial final season of Thrones. They haven't made it easy for themselves. The science fiction series is an adaptation of a book series by Chinese author Liu Cixin. They enlisted the help of Alexander Wo to co-lead the series as the third showrunner. In short, the world is facing a possible invasion of alien life. How do we deal with that? The story takes place in the past, present and future.

Netflix, March 21.

Eiza González in '3 Body Problem'. Image Netflix

Fallout

Can Fallout do something The Last of Us did last year? Just like that successful series is Fallout an adaptation of a video game. The series follows various characters in a post-apocalyptic world. Some people live in safe and luxurious shelters, but are forced to leave them. Once outside, they are confronted with a wild and violent outside world. Jonathan Nolan (Westworld) directed the first three episodes.

Prime Video, April 12.

A scene from 'Fallout'. Image Prime Video

Maxima

Dutch answer to The Crown is about Máxima Zorreguieta, based on the biography of Marcia Luyten. When Máxima is asked to marry, her father's past and his role in Videla's regime are put in the spotlight. Argentinian actress Delfina Chaves plays Máxima. Also with Martijn Lakemeier (Willem-Alexander), Elsie de Brauw (Beatrix) and Sebastian Koch (Claus).

Videoland, April 20.

Soil

Comedian and actress Eva Crutzen (Promenade) plays Cat, a woman with a tendency towards self-destruction. Crutzen has already won a Golden Calf for her leading role in this series.

NPO Start, NPO3, this spring.

ToxicTown

True story about a major English scandal. Major mistakes were made during the dismantling of a steel factory in the town of Corby, resulting in children being born with deformities in the 1980s and 1990s. The connection between the demolition and the deformities was denied for a long time. Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) plays a leading role, the company of Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror) is responsible for production.

Netflix, later in 2024.

Eric

Little is known about it yet Eric, but the fact sounds intriguing. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Vincent, an addicted puppeteer who searches for his missing son in the 1980s. He does this with a giant doll named Eric.

Netflix, later in 2024.

The Sympathizer

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) plays various roles in this spy thriller directed by Park Chan Wook (Old boy). The Sympathizer follows a Vietnamese spy who flees to the US at the end of the Vietnam War. Secretly he remains a spy. Based on the critically acclaimed book by Viet Thanh Nguyen, who won a Pulitzer Prize for it in 2016.

HBO Max, later in 2024.