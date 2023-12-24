In the last years of the 90s, one of the FOX programs that stood out along with the Simpson was The X-Files or rather, X-Files in Latin, the same one in which they showed us episodes related to the paranormal world. But when we say this we are not referring to ghosts or this type of phenomena, but to the part of aliens, or mysterious associations that had to be unraveled by two agents who won the affection of the people.

As mentioned by Bloomberg, is already thinking about a reboot for the franchise after being forgotten for several years, this with totally new cases and a cast that will possibly replace the one we met a couple of decades ago in the past. The most striking thing is that disney I would be considering that the chapters be directed by neither more nor less than the director of the film Black Panther, Ryan Coogler.

After 11 seasons and two movies, the stars of the original show, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovnythey have dedicated a lot of time to the agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. They have even been asked if they have any interest in returning to the spotlight for more seasons, and Anderson He has said a few words about what would have to happen for him to accept:

It seems like a very old idea. I did it, I did it for many years and it also ended on a very unfortunate note. To even begin to have that conversation about another season, there would have to be a whole new group of writers and the baton would have to be passed to make it feel like it was new and progressive. So yes, that is now a thing of the past.

He said all this because the revival of 2016 became the least-watched series in the show's history with an average of 5.34 million viewers per episode. To put that on the map, season 5, at the height of the show's popularity, attracted 19.8 million viewers per episode despite being the least liked. That means, yes or yes it must be a revival with totally different people in the script and perhaps the cast.

Remember that you can watch past seasons on Star Plus.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: I don't know how good an idea it is to bring this show back, unless it's something that draws a lot of attention in the first trailer and at the same time convinces critics to give it a chance. We'll see if Disney ultimately has any ideas on how to revive things.