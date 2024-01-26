Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The Seres 5 is an SUV 4.7 meters long, 1.62 meters high and 1.93 meters wide, powered exclusively by electricity.

In terms of size and body type, as well as the type of propulsion system (electric), the main alternatives it will face are the BMW iX3, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Jaguar I-PACE, the Škoda Enyaq and the Tesla Model Y, among others.

Seres will offer two versions of this model. The simplest one has a 299 HP and 420 Nm engine that drives the rear axle, while the more sophisticated version has two motors (one for each wheel axle, therefore all-wheel drive) which, together, develop 585 HP and 940 Nm of couple. Both are coupled to an LFP-type battery with a capacity of 80 kWh (we don't know if useful or crude), capable of covering 500 km in the best case scenario (the version with a single engine) and 483 km in the worst case (the version with two engines).

Seres states that it is possible to charge the battery from 30 to 80% in 45 minutes using a direct current pole capable of providing 105 kW (not a particularly brilliant figure) while in alternating current the maximum power is 11 kW. The electrical system is bidirectional, that is, in addition to recharging the battery, it can provide energy to external devices with a maximum power of 3.3 kW (a bicycle, a hairdryer or even another electric vehicle).

In terms of standard equipment, Seres says the 5 will include features such as a panoramic glass roof, “a large number of driving aids” and a Relax mode for the cabin. The latter is activated by a button that reclines the front seats and activates the climate control to make the temperature pleasant and conducive to relaxation (it is intended to be used while the battery is charging).

Additionally, it will include a camera that “can record your entire route or take snapshots” (this feature will be available after an update expected in the second quarter of 2024), an ambient lighting system with a choice of 64 colors, wheels of up to 20 inches in diameter and a tailgate with automated opening and closing.

On the dashboard there are two screens, one for the instruments (12.3 inches) and one to manage the multimedia system (15.6 inches and Full HD resolution). The latter is compatible with Android Auto and CarPlay, has two USB Type-C sockets for connecting external devices and two wireless charging surfaces for mobile phones. The seats can be upholstered in Nappa leather in different colors and are equipped with ventilation, heating, electric adjustments and position memories.

Both versions have a rear trunk capacity of 367 litres, which is modest (a Ford Mustang Mach-E has 502 liters and a Škoda Enyaq 585 litres, for example). However, under the bonnet there is a second boot with an additional 67 litres, which can be useful for storing charging cables.

The suspension is double-arm at the front and multi-link at the rear. Ground clearance is 185 mm, higher than that of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (147 mm) and Tesla Model Y (167 mm), similar to that of the BMW iX3 (179 mm) and lower than that of the Subaru Solterra (210mm).

In the Chinese market, Huawei is the brand that markets this model (and others from Seres), the same one that also produces mobile phones, scooters and other electronic devices.