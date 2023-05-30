AFPi

05/30/2023 – 8:44 am

The situation in northern Kosovo remains tense this Tuesday (30), and Serb demonstrators continue to gather in front of Zvecan town hall, where the day before clashes were recorded that left 30 soldiers of the international forces injured.

Members of the NATO-led International Force for Kosovo (KFOR) set up a barricade around the town hall to block access, an AFP journalist reported.

Three Kosovar police armored vehicles were parked in front of the town hall. The presence of this force has sparked outrage among Serbs, who are a majority in four towns in northern Kosovo.

Serbs, who represent 6% of Kosovo’s population, boycotted the April municipal elections in the four cities where Albanian mayors were elected, but with a turnout of less than 3.5%.

These mayors, considered illegitimate by protesters, took office last week.

Tensions rose on Monday after Serbs tried to force their way into Zvecan’s town hall. Kosovo police used tear gas to repel the crowd.

At first, international KFOR forces tried to separate the demonstrators from the police, but later dispersed the crowd using their shields and batons.

Protesters then responded by throwing rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at soldiers. More than 50 demonstrators were injured, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Russia called on the West on Tuesday to end “misleading propaganda about Kosovo”.

“We call on the West to stop its misleading propaganda and stop blaming the incidents in Kosovo on desperate Serbs,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

– “Unprovoked attacks” –

KFOR forces said their soldiers responded “to unprovoked attacks by a violent and dangerous mob” and carried out their mandate impartially.

“To avoid clashes between the parties and minimize the risk of escalation, the KFOR peacekeeping force avoided risks to the lives of Kosovar Serbs and Kosovar Albanians,” KFOR reported.

Furthermore, the contingent urged that “both parties take full responsibility for what happened and prevent further escalation, rather than hiding behind false narratives.”

Kosovo police described the situation in the north as “fragile but calm” and urged citizens “not to give in to calls for violent protests and provocations”.

“The security situation in the north of the country has escalated and deteriorated to the point where people’s lives are at risk,” the police added.

Belgrade never recognized Kosovo’s independence, proclaimed in 2008 by this former Serbian province. Almost 120,000 Serbs live in Kosovo, which has a population of 1.8 million, mostly Albanians.

The Serbian president said he had met in Belgrade with ambassadors from the group known as the Quintet — five NATO powers that closely follow the situation in the Western Balkans. He also announced that he will meet with representatives from Russia and China.

“Pristina’s unilateral advances generate violence against the Serb community, which takes us away from lasting peace and stability in the region,” Vucic wrote on Instagram after meeting with Western diplomats.

“The departure of these false mayors and members of what Pristina describes as special forces are conditions for the preservation of peace in Kosovo”, he added.

NATO condemned the attack on KFOR troops and said this type of action was “totally unacceptable”.

European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday called on Serbs and Kosovars to “decrease tensions immediately and unconditionally”.

On Monday, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic sparked controversy after writing “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on camera during Roland Garros, a tournament held in France.























