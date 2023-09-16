The Brazilian medium João de Deus in Abadiania, shortly before being arrested, in 2018, after being accused of sexual abuse by 200 women. Marcelo Camargo (AP)

The most famous medium in Brazil, João de Deus, 81, was sentenced this Friday to 118 years in prison for raping 17 women, including minors, who came to his office in search of a cure between 2010 and 2017. The healer João Teixeira de Faria, to whom his followers attributed the ability to heal cancer and other diseases through spirits, is under house arrest for several previous convictions. With this ruling handed down by a court in Goias, in the center of the country, all the complaints imposed against him since the first formal accusations arose six years ago have been tried in the first instance. He accumulates penalties that total almost 500 years.

João de Deus was for decades a sexual predator who took advantage of the vulnerability of his patients to abuse them in the consultation. Thousands of people traveled to the center of the country, to a small town called Abadiania, in Goias, not far from Brasilia, to undergo what he called spiritual surgeries, operations with rudimentary instruments and without anesthesia with which he claimed to cure all types of ailments. That was his cover and the business of his life.

The person who gave her career great international support was the presenter Oprah Winfrey, who in 2012 flew to the Dom Inácio de Loyola ranch, the mansion where she received her faithful, located in Abiania, in Goais, so that she could impose the hands and attend one of their miraculous sessions. João de Deus also treated former US President Bill Clinton. A documentary titled João de Deus, priest and crime It traces his career as a healer until his spectacular fall into hell, which caused enormous shock among Brazilians.

One of his daughters even accused him of having raped her as a child. The usual thing was for the healer to choose his victims among the patients who came to his multitudinous surgeries. He told them that they needed a private consultation and when they were alone, and taking advantage of the blind faith that they showed in his methods, he raped or sexually abused them. Many came there desperate, sick themselves or accompanying relatives with some pathology.

The healer João de Deus treats one of his followers in 2012. PEDRO LADEIRA (AFP)

The defense of the convicted man affirms, according to reports Folha de S.Paulo, who have not been notified of this sentence. But he warns that if this ruling follows the pattern of the previous ones, he intends to appeal because the decision “will be reformed in the higher courts, since it is in contradiction with our criminal legislation.”

The scandal of the abuse perpetrated by the famous medium came to light with the complaint of five women to a popular television program in 2018. This had a cascading effect so that around 200 women came to publicly denounce him. He has been convicted of sexually assaulting more than fifty. By then some of the cases had prescribed. The victims stated that the healer forced them to perform oral sex, masturbate, or they were subjected to touching.

