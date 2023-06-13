COALITION CAN CHOOSE BBB refuses to participate in ‘gathering’ Senate seats, GroenLinks dumps dissident Volt voter

The battered government coalition will soon have only 24 seats in the Senate, but that is enough to shop for support from the left and right opposition. Election winner BBB will be by far the largest in the Senate, at GroenLinks things went wrong: a dissident Member of Parliament voted for Volt, as a result of which GL misses out on a Senate seat.