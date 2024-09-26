Bain & Company: The Next Semiconductor Shortage Will Be AI-Related

Artificial intelligence (AI) will cause the next big shortage in the semiconductor market. This is reports CNBC TV channel, citing a study by Bain & Company.

Tech giants are buying up huge quantities of graphics processing units (GPUs) because they are needed for AI data centers, according to the consultancy. Experts predicted that this will create a new shortage in the semiconductor market in the future.

The semiconductor supply chain is “incredibly complex,” the report said, adding that an increase in demand of roughly 20 percent or more has a high probability of tipping the balance and causing a shortage of chips.

“Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions and the decoupling of multinational tech companies from their

“Supply chain shortages in China continue to pose significant risks to semiconductor supplies,” Bain & Company also noted. The last major shortage of semiconductor equipment occurred in 2020 and was associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

