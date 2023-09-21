Institutions state that the cut was consistent with the current scenario and contributes to improving the credit market

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) cut the Selic by o.5 pp this Wednesday (September 20, 2023). The basic interest rate was 13.25% and will now fall to 12.75%, the lowest level since June 2022, when it was at the same level. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 129 kB).

The board signaled a reduction of 0.5 pp for the next two Committee meetings that will still be held in 2023. The financial market forecast is that the basic rate will end the year at 11.75% per year.

Read some of the demonstrations below: