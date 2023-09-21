Institutions state that the cut was consistent with the current scenario and contributes to improving the credit market
The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) cut the Selic by o.5 pp this Wednesday (September 20, 2023). The basic interest rate was 13.25% and will now fall to 12.75%, the lowest level since June 2022, when it was at the same level. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 129 kB).
The board signaled a reduction of 0.5 pp for the next two Committee meetings that will still be held in 2023. The financial market forecast is that the basic rate will end the year at 11.75% per year.
Read some of the demonstrations below:
- Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) — “The continued reduction of interest rates by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is relevant to reversing the cycle of strong monetary restrictions, which led to a gradual and consistent process of disinflation. Second drop in the Selic represents an important stimulus for families and companies. Selic cut points to less financial pressure and credit default” – read the complete of the press release (PDF – 45 kB);
- FecomercioSP (Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo) — “For FecomercioSP, the Central Bank’s decision to reduce Selic to 12.75% is correct” – read the complete of the press release (PDF – 67 kB);
- Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro): “Cut in Selic is consistent with the current scenario” – read the complete of the press release (PDF – 34 kB);
- CNI (National Confederation of Industry): “The fall in the Selic is positive and contributes to the improvement of the credit market” – read the complete of the press release (PDF – 144 kB);
- ACSP (São Paulo Commercial Association): “COPOM’s decision to reduce SELIC by 0.5 pp was fully in line with market analysts’ expectations” – read the complete of the press release (PDF – 177 kB);
- Abrainc (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers): “The Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (ABRAINC) considers as positive the reduction of 0.5 percentage points in the basic interest rate (Selic), from 13.25% to 12.75%, carried out this Wednesday (20/ 09), by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank” – read the complete of the statement (PDF – 256 kB).
