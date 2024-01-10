Home page World

Instagram is strengthening child protection with new features ahead of a congressional hearing, but what security features are they exactly?

Instagram recently introduced new security measures to improve the protection of young people on the platform. These changes come in the context of an upcoming hearing before the US Congress on the safety of young people on social media platforms. Since November 6, 2023, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has suspended advertising against young peopleHow NEXTG.tv reported.

New security features on Instagram: More protection for young people

Restriction of content for young people: Instagram is taking stricter steps to control what content is recommended to teens. This aims to protect younger users from potentially harmful content​​​​. Preventing tags and mentions: The platform now prevents people from tagging or mentioning teens they don't follow. This measure is intended to limit unwanted interactions and possible harassment​​. Nudge function for more varied content: If teens stay on a particular topic for too long, the platform will encourage them to move on to other topics. This feature promotes more diverse and healthier use of the app​​. “Take a Break” function: This feature encourages users to take a break from the app, especially if they have been active for a long time. Teens receive specific prompts to take breaks and their Limit screen time on Instagram​​​​.

Teen safety features: What these changes mean on Instagram

The introduction of these features comes in an environment where social media is under increasing scrutiny, particularly in relation to its impact on young people. Instagram's moves show a growing awareness of the need to protect younger users from the platform's risks, such as harassment, inappropriate content and the effects of too much screen time. Anyone who blocks a user on Instagram also blocks them on threads and vice versa. Threads was released in Europe on December 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. and is used by Meta as an alternative to Twitter.

It's also a sign that companies like Instagram are willing to take proactive measures to address regulatory requirements and societal concerns. These changes could serve as a model for other platforms and set a new standard for protecting youth in digital environments.

Instagram's new security measures are an important step towards safer and more responsible use of social media, especially for young users. These measures show that social media platforms are beginning to take seriously and act on the concerns of parents, regulators and society. Even Facebook Messenger recently integrated end-to-end encryption to ensure greater security. It remains to be seen how effective these changes will be and whether they will have a noticeable impact on young people's experiences on the platform.