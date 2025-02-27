New secrets revealed in these runic stones of more than 2,000 years found in Norway

In Hole (Norway), a finding has taken place that gives new clues about the customs of the Germanic peoples, of the Runic Scripture. These are fragments of stones recovered from an old cemetery that would be dated more than 2,000 years ago and that are the longest examples that have been discovered to date.

These new pieces of runic stones are part of an investigation published in the magazine Antiquity and led by archaeologists and researchers from the University of Oslo, who have revealed details that have thrown these discoveries that have given some surprise of the most interesting about their origin and placement.

Separate Runic Stones that fit as puzzles

And it is that the fragments of runic stones were found in separate tombs, but the surprising thing was that When they gathered them as a puzzlewhat for researchers means that they could be intentionally fragmented, and in this sense several hypotheses are considered.

This could be due to two things, or that were recorded at different times by several people, or were fragmented to be part of different burials of members of the same family, since the rite of the runic stones often made allusions to the deceased.

These are the conclusions they have reached with the investigation of these runic stones during three field seasons and analysis of the different fragments in the laboratory by detecting that they fit each other.

The oldest examples of Runic stone

Another of the most interesting data that has contributed the new investigation of these pieces of Runic stone is the fact of their dating. When they are in a grave field, with incinerated and coal remains, they can be dated by radiocarbon, with which they have discovered a pleasant surprise: it would be in A range of dates between 50 AC and 275 ADwhich means that they are the oldest examples that are known for the moment.

This throws an interesting debate with each other what you have in the Runic stones is primitive writing or an example of early creativity: “The Runic stone of Hole is distinguished by its multiple Runic sequences and other visual elements. Some ambiguous brands illustrate the difficult distinctions between primitive writing and non -writing, ”he says The archaeologist Steinar Solheim from the University of Oslo in the publication of the magazine Antiquity.

The same researcher also refers to the fact that the reason for the mystery of his appearance in a separate way is not clear, as well as the complete meaning of the symbols found: “The registered runic writing can show some early variants of the runes, used on stone. They will require new evaluations of other early runic stones and their relative chronologies in future investigations, ”he concludes.