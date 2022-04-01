Fandango Club Creators announced the new season of Mix & Match, the format sponsored by Monster Energy on Twitch from April to November with a series of unpublished contents. The second edition of the program, live from 6 April every Wednesday at 6.15 pm on the Twitch Funiverse Official channel, will involve guests from different worlds: gamers and web stars, but also singers, sportsmen and artists, with themes related not only to gaming , but also to current events and trends of the moment. The presenter will be Claudio Di Biagio, director, screenwriter, radio speaker and Italian youtuber. Through the gaming universe, the show’s fil rouge, the host will guide the audience to discover new entertainment niches. There will be two guests per episode. The format sees the collaboration of an authorial team led by Ufficio Furore (Elena Viale, Tommaso Naccari and Federico Nejrotti) together with Giulia Trincardi. “The return of Mix & Match confirms Fandango Club Creators’ intent to produce formats that speak the same language as Millennials and Gen Z”, comments Domenico Romano, Chief Executive Officer of Fandango Club Creators. “It will be a spectacular season: new conductor, new studios, new themes and many guests, to offer our followers ideas for entertainment, fun and reflection every week”. The first episode of Mix & Match will air on April 6 on the Twitch Funiverse Official channel, and then continue every Wednesday from 6.15pm to 8pm.