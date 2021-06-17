All regular actors from the previous series return. Mark van Eeuwen, Maartje van de Wetering, Huub Stapel, Ortál Vriend and Cees Geel will be seen again in the new season. With the port city as a backdrop, they jointly fight crime.

Cops Rotterdam is a spin-off of the popular series cops and Cops Maastricht. From Cops Rotterdam have been made for four seasons so far.

The last episode of series 4 aired in November 2019. Since then, much to the dismay of the fans, it had become quiet around the series.

