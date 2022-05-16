There is a new season of the Netflix series black mirror in arrival. Entertainment website reports that variety† The fifth and final season of the sci-fi series came to the streaming service in June 2019. Casting for the roles has just started, a source close to the series’ creators said.
Every episode of black mirror has other cast members and a standalone story. The overarching theme of the dark series is today’s rapid technological development and its negative impact on society.
According to the source, the episodes in the new season will be like short films. Just like in the most recent season, the episodes will be at least sixty minutes long. It is not yet known when the new season will be released.
