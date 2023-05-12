Superbowl on February 11 in Paradise Nevada. Rodgers’ Green Bay make their debut with the New York Jets. Black Friday news: no discounts…

There will be 272 games, spread over 18 weeks of play, between September 7, 2023 and January 7, 2024. The National Football League (NFL) unveils the regular season calendar, a mouth-watering football binge. The defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will start against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in the opening game.

Then it will be a long sprint up to the playoffs, and then a new tear up to Super Bowl LVIII scheduled for February 11 in Paradise, Nevada, the first ever in the Las Vegas area.

BROKE — No, he didn’t run out of money. And the color of the shirt didn’t even change. But the hue and the team do. Aaron Rodgers, historic quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, will make his debut in a “real” game with the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, rank opponents. Rodgers versus Josh Allen: a gem. Immediately, on the first day, for the first Monday Night of the season. See also US sports compact: Celtics equalize in the NBA playoffs against the Bucks

PATRIOTS HEART — The first Sunday of football, September 10, will instead be the catwalk for Tom Brady, the best quarterback of all time, who has just retired. He will return “home”, to New England which will celebrate him on the occasion of the “first” season, scheduled against the Philadelphia Eagles, fresh from Super Bowl 2023. Brady won the Super Bowl six times for the Pats, with whom he played even nine.

REWATCH — And speaking of the Eagles, Philly will play against the Chiefs, a rematch of the last Super Bowl, in Kansas City on Monday Night of the 11th week of the NFL. The rematch of the NFC final, the one with the San Francisco 49ers, will instead be played in week 13, in the city of the Liberty Bell. The other replica of the conference final, this one from the AFC, will have Arrowhead Stadium as its theatre: Kansas City-Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for New Year’s. Pat Mahomes and Joe Burrow will take care of the barrels… See also Rams vs. Bengals: These are the key players that matter in the Super Bowl

FIRST CHOICES — The No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2023 Draft, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, quarterbacks from Alabama University and Ohio State University, respectively, will compete in week eight of games. In Charlotte, with Young’s team, the Carolina Panthers, hosting Stroud’s, the Houston Texans.

THANKSGIVING — For Thanksgiving Day, November 23, hat-trick of games. Detroit, who won 8 of the last 10 games played in the last championship, against Green Bay, with Jordan Love who will try not to regret Rodgers too much, will be the starter. Then the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders, the Texan Boys are a classic appointment, an oval ball reach as traditional as turkey, and therefore the most awaited match, San Francisco-Seattle, West Coast confrontation.

CHRISTMAS — Usual laid table, on December 25th. Christmas dinner with succulent courses: the aperitif will be Kansas City-Las Vegas, the Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo as their new quarterback, then Philadelphia-New York Giants, the revelations of last season, and finally San Francisco-Baltimore. The Ravens have renewed for the long term Lamar Jackson, after a grueling negotiation. See also Sports programming for this Friday, September 9

NOVELTY — The news. Maybe a little tacky, but so be it. For November 24, the NFL has formalized the first match of Black Friday: at home Jets against New York and Miami Dolphins. Ticket costs, however, will not be discounted…