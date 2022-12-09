There is less and less to complete the list of Formula E teams that have yet to present their car ahead of the season 2022-2023, with only Mahindra and Envision missing. Meanwhile, in the week before the start of pre-season testing, two teams unveiled their single-seaters: Avalanche Andretti and Nio 333. Limited to the Chinese team, the latter too has adapted to the technical characteristics of the new Gen3 with the new one ER9a car that also presents novelties from an aesthetic point of view.

In addition to the traditional turquoise, which represents the basis of the livery, the latter will also see touches of white, black, red and blue, all colors included in a much bigger sporting project: that of redeeming a 2021-2022 finished in penultimate position between the constructors, and with just two points finishes achieved by Dan Ticktum and Oliver Turvey, both in Rome.

Speaking of pilots, the Gen3 season one line-up for NIO 333 will see them at work again Dan Ticktumbut with the novelty of the new signing Sergio Sette-Camarawith the Brazilian taking over from Oliver Turvey: “We are very pleased with the look of our NIO 333 ER9 in its racing livery – he has declared Russell O’HaganManaging Director of the Asian team – We hope it will be exciting for fans and those who follow the series to see us in a bold new look as we begin a new chapter in our story. It’s an exciting time for the championship and we’ve worked hard with our design team to create something dynamic, modern and stylish, that looks fantastic. I can’t wait to see the car in action next week in Valencia during pre-season testing. We’ve been working hard on the Gen3 project for a long time, so it’s an important time. If the car is as good as it looks, then we’re in for a good year. The signs are positive, but time will tell and we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. I am incredibly proud of the team’s achievements so far.”