Sixteen years after her disappearance, Madeleine McCann is being sought again in Portugal from Tuesday. This has been announced by the Portuguese authorities. At the request of German authorities, the Portuguese police are focusing their search on the area near the Aradedam, fifty kilometers from Praia da Luz where the British toddler disappeared, in the Algarve.

The location for the new quest has not been taken out of thin air. Christian B., the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, used to regularly visit the place near the Arade reservoir. The German authorities now hope to find traces or evidence that may provide new information about the girl’s disappearance.

The dam area is cordoned off. There would also already be a tent of the local authorities. The search is expected to last until at least Wednesday. British authorities are also present in the search, the Portuguese police reported.



Jail sentence for rape

The search comes at the request of the German police, who announced in June 2020 that they believed Maddie was dead and suspected that the German Christian B. was probably responsible.

The convicted child molester and drug dealer is currently serving a prison sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old American woman in the same area in Portugal’s Algarve where Maddie disappeared. It is suspected that he killed Maddie, as Madeleine was always affectionately called. He himself has always denied involvement in the Maddie case. He has not yet been charged with her disappearance.

Reopen case

Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007 in Praia da Luz, a seaside resort in southern Portugal, where she was vacationing with her parents and a group of friends. Her disappearance eventually sparked a massive international campaign to find the girl. Pictures of the toddler, with her light brown curly hair and big eyes, went around the world.

After a fourteen-month investigation, in which even the parents were suspected for a while, the Portuguese police closed the case in 2008, only to reopen it five years later. The case only gained momentum in 2020, when the German public prosecutor announced that it was certain that Maddie had died and that a 43-year-old man was seen as the main suspect.

The suspect regularly lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007. Including a few years on a dilapidated farm, a few kilometers from Praia da Luz, where Maddie disappeared. A year before she disappeared, he left his rental ranch. However, the police suspect that he stayed near the holiday resort in Praia da Luz. Investigations show that the suspect was near the seaside resort in the Algarve on the evening of May 3, 2007, when Madeleine disappeared.

Last month, a German court called off the trial against B. because she does not consider herself competent. It is still unclear whether there will ever be a trial about the Maddie case itself.

