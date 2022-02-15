In the last meeting of the F1 Commission the leaders of the Circus defined some important changes to the scoring system adopted in recent seasons. Two main points put under the magnifying glass: vvalue given to Sprint racesconfirmed in the number of three for 2022, and the distribution of points in the case of races stopped before the completion of all scheduled laps. The extreme case is obviously the one that occurred last year in Spa, when the Grand Prix in fact consisted of just two laps run under the Safety Car regime. Those rounds, however, were enough to assign half the score, sparking a crawl of controversy.

With the new regulations, however, a race like that of Spa would no longer bring any championship points to any rider. The new parameter to assign a minimum of points is in fact linked to completion of at least two laps under the green flag. Combining this new rule with the assignment of eight points for the winner of the Sprint race – then climbing from point to point up to eighth place – we tried to redesign the ranking for 2021. In reality almost nothing would have changed, especially in the top positions of the ranking. In fact, Max Verstappen would have graduated world champion anyway, even if with only five points of margin on Lewis Hamilton.

By removing Spa’s result, Verstappen would have lost exactly five points over the Englishman. Hamilton would therefore have entered the last GP leading the championship. A circumstance that, of course, could have changed the dynamics of that last race. There would have been no particular differences for the other positions in the world championship standings, with the exception of Lando Norris, who would have beaten Carlos Sainz by one point, and George Russell. Without Spa’s 9 points, the young Englishman from Williams would have finished behind Kimi Raikkonen in the championship. Similarly, Williams would have lost the eighth position in the constructors’ championship to the advantage of Alfa Romeo.

Pos Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 398 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 393 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 241 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull 195 5 Lando Norris McLaren 172 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 171 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 167 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 117 9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 107 10 Fernando Alonso Alpine 83 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 71 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 39 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 34 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 10 16 George Russell Williams 7 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 6 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 4 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 21 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo