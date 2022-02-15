In the last meeting of the F1 Commission the leaders of the Circus defined some important changes to the scoring system adopted in recent seasons. Two main points put under the magnifying glass: vvalue given to Sprint racesconfirmed in the number of three for 2022, and the distribution of points in the case of races stopped before the completion of all scheduled laps. The extreme case is obviously the one that occurred last year in Spa, when the Grand Prix in fact consisted of just two laps run under the Safety Car regime. Those rounds, however, were enough to assign half the score, sparking a crawl of controversy.
With the new regulations, however, a race like that of Spa would no longer bring any championship points to any rider. The new parameter to assign a minimum of points is in fact linked to completion of at least two laps under the green flag. Combining this new rule with the assignment of eight points for the winner of the Sprint race – then climbing from point to point up to eighth place – we tried to redesign the ranking for 2021. In reality almost nothing would have changed, especially in the top positions of the ranking. In fact, Max Verstappen would have graduated world champion anyway, even if with only five points of margin on Lewis Hamilton.
By removing Spa’s result, Verstappen would have lost exactly five points over the Englishman. Hamilton would therefore have entered the last GP leading the championship. A circumstance that, of course, could have changed the dynamics of that last race. There would have been no particular differences for the other positions in the world championship standings, with the exception of Lando Norris, who would have beaten Carlos Sainz by one point, and George Russell. Without Spa’s 9 points, the young Englishman from Williams would have finished behind Kimi Raikkonen in the championship. Similarly, Williams would have lost the eighth position in the constructors’ championship to the advantage of Alfa Romeo.
|Pos
|
Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|398
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|393
|3
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|241
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|195
|5
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|172
|6
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|171
|7
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|167
|8
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|117
|9
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|107
|10
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|83
|11
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|71
|12
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|39
|13
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|34
|14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|32
|15
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|10
|16
|George Russell
|Williams
|7
|17
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|6
|18
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|4
|19
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|20
|
Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|21
|
Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
