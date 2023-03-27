Tuesday, March 28, 2023
New school shooting in Nashville, United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2023
in World
New school shooting in Nashville, United States


school shooting

The event occurred on Monday morning

Photo:

Twitter: @MNPDNashville

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

The authorities report that the attacker died and there are several victims of the shooting.

A Shooting at a private school in Nashville (USA) caused several injuries on Mondaylocal authorities reported. The attacker was killed in a confrontation with officers, the Nashville Police Department wrote on its Twitter account.

News in development…

