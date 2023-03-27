New school shooting in Nashville, United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The event occurred on Monday morning
Twitter: @MNPDNashville
The incident occurred on Monday morning.
The authorities report that the attacker died and there are several victims of the shooting.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A Shooting at a private school in Nashville (USA) caused several injuries on Mondaylocal authorities reported. The attacker was killed in a confrontation with officers, the Nashville Police Department wrote on its Twitter account.
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023
News in development…
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#school #shooting #Nashville #United #States
Leave a Reply