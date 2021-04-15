“The restrictions cannot begin at school when the evidence shows that they are safe and necessary spaces to accompany our girls and boys.” The phrase does not belong to an opposition leader who sought to criticize the new closure of schools for 15 days ordered by Alberto Fernández. It was delivered by the Minister of Education, Nicolas Trotta, 10 hours before the President’s announcements and after meeting with his peers from all the provinces at the Federal Council of Education.

At the meeting, Trotta and the provincial education ministers had spoken about the impact of the return to presence last February and weighed, according to an official press that is still posted on the government website, “the effective compliance with the protocols and the relevance of the prioritization of the school as a careful space, with low contagion, to contain and accompany the girls, boys and adolescents “. Even Trotta stated that the school is “central to going through this difficult time” and added that the “discussion is not face-to-face, yes or no.”

Trotta’s definitions reveal the contradictions and differences that exist within the Government on a central issue such as education. A few hours after the minister’s words, the President disavowed his definitions with the announcement of a new shutdown.

The new measures of the President leave the minister in a fragile situation. According to official sources, Trotta was not consulted about the restrictions and learned about the time of the content of Fernández’s announcements.

But Trotta wasn’t the only one exposed. The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, I had also endorsed education and work as two areas that should be paramount. He did so on the same day that the President announced the closure of schools. In a morning press conference, Vizzotti asked Wednesday to comply with official measures and only carry out essential activities. “It is important to avoid all non-priority activity, he said, adding: “Let’s do the bare minimum. Let’s just go out to work to take the boys to school. That nothing that can be left for the future be done. We ask you to postpone everything that can be postponed, “he said emphatically.

A report from the Ministry of Education directed by Nicolás Trotta that speaks of the low percentage of infections in schools.

The President’s decision was taken even though the government’s own data – which Fernández leads – they argue that schools are not places of contagion and that the incidence of cases is very low.

A report published last April 6 by the Ministry of Education – with the support of the ministers of the area of ​​the 24 provinces – maintains that “Positive cases of COVID in schools” are minimal and “represent 0.12% of enrolled students.”

In addition, the report ensures that in the teaching and non-teaching staff contagions are very low: “They represent 0.79,” says the document.

The sample that was used for that official report is staggering. They were based on the evidence collected in 5,926 active establishments, attended by a total of 1,429,190 enrolled students and 214,850 teachers and non-teachers.

The Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, asked to be present but was disallowed by the President.

Despite this official report – since the President himself at the beginning of his term argued that his was a “government of scientists” –schools were ordered to close. This Thursday, to support his decision, the President said that the problem “is not just that (open schools).” And he added: “You have to see how mothers crowd the doors and infections can be given easier, see how the boys play with each other to change their chinstraps.”

More data is available. The impact on public transportation, according to City statistics, is also minimal since the face-to-face classes returned. A report from the Buenos Aires Department of Transportation maintains that before the pandemic the number of student transfers represented 2.9% of total trips. Today that figure decreased and represents 1.35% of all transfers. So student trips were reduced to less than half.

The explanation, according to sources from Transport, is that many young people and their families choose to go on foot, by bicycle, private cars or alternative transport to reach educational establishments.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, asked “to take the boys to school” the same day that the President closed the establishments. Photo Mario Quinteros.

15 days ago, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, had also supported the continuity of the face-to-face classes. Now it was off side: “It is necessary to continue with the possible and careful presence in the classrooms”, he said and asked to “minimize” activities outside the establishments.

The official course of contradictions on education started last year when – hand in hand with quarantine – the Government decided to completely close schools and bet on virtual connections. The cases of contagion, in those days, were very low and the evidence in the world began to reveal that the establishments with protocols were safe places.

Despite this, the position that prevailed was in line with the toughest teacher unions that pressed to keep schools closed with official support. It was kept throughout the year. Only at the end of 2020 was there a staggered return to face-to-face that intensified since mid-February when the Government decided to return to face-to-face.

The position of closing schools is in tune with what the governor of the province of Buenos Aires was looking for, Axel Kicillof. On Sunday, Clarín had anticipated that Kicillof was pressing to extend confinement and close classes through a decree that enabled the Education area “to temporarily suspend face-to-face classes, as well as to restart them, depending on the risk assessment. epidemiological”. He was supported by the toughest unions such as Sutecba, the one led by Roberto Baradel. In the end, they managed to prevail.