In Ukraine, mothers are being deprived of parental rights to save fathers from mobilization

A new semi-legal scheme for avoiding mobilization is spreading in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine. It was reported in the pro-Russian underground, reports RIA News.

“First, the father writes a statement against the child’s mother, accusing her of beating her. On this basis, an application for divorce is filed in court, and expediting the procedure costs 1,000 US dollars. The next application to the court is made to deprive the mother of parental rights to support the child, and this costs 2,000 US dollars,” the underground representative is quoted as saying.

Then, as the agency’s interlocutor noted, the child’s father is exempt from mobilization as the child’s sole guardian. In addition, he is given the right to travel abroad. The lawyer’s services for such a procedure are paid for separately.

On July 26, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported an increase in the pace of mobilization. According to the agency, this happened after the adoption of the relevant law.