The night of last Friday, July 7, the fifth party was held in the reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, a moment that gave much to talk about on social networks after some inhabitants gave themselves a “kiss of three”.

Was when marianathe ‘Barby’ Juarez who took the initiative and had a first round of kisses with Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcellawhile the second was with Celery Quijano and Jorge Losa, but the next day he forgot what happened.

And it is that the professional boxer was very drunk at the party, which is why she later got angry with Sergio Mayer when the actor reminded her of the kisses she gave with her companions.

It was the next morning that everyone began to remember what they did at the party and mentioned the group kisses that there was, something that Barby quickly denied.

“It’s recorded,” Poncho said, but Barby replied: “It’s recorded, exactly when you leave, go have an eye exam, please.”

At that moment Sergio Mayer He intervened and recounted all the things he did at the party: “You grabbed Nicola’s cu… about six times, you passed by and so on.”

However, the words of the former deputy bothered Barby, so the 43-year-old athlete lashed out at him: “I’m going to tell you one thing Sergio, with all the respect you deserve and with all the respect I deserve I, let’s not say hangs…”.

But that’s not all, he also indicated that “The only thing I’m going to do is keep quiet and turn around because I’m not going to argue with a person or lower myself to that level. Let’s just watch what we say because that’s not what it’s about either. And I’ve seen you say things right now and after a while ‘excuse me’.

Although Sergio Mayer took the whole matter calmly, she seemed very offended and assured that she had only kissed Wendy and that fortunately everything had been recorded.

