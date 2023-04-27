Florence Hardouin, former CEO of the French Football Federation (FFF), presented a complaint for moral and sexual harassment against his mentor, the resigned president of the organization Noël Le Graët.

As revealed by the newspaper Le Monde on Thursday, Hardouin also opposed his dismissal from the FFF and is demanding compensation of more than 2.5 million euros.

The complaint came after the former number 2 of the FFF was questioned on the 18th by the police investigators who deal with the case on alleged abuse by Le Graët.

The interrogations will continue in the coming weeks, so new complaints are not ruled out.

Hardouin had an abrupt departure from his position

Hardouin was removed from her post on January 11, a day after she stated, before the internal inspection ordered by the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, that she had suffered harassment.

During that interrogation, he accused Le Graët of “humiliating and sexist insults, inappropriate and intimidating behavior often linked to excessive alcoholism”, in addition to “out of place invitations to dinner and repeated questions about his intimate and private life”.

The general director assured that she was not the only victim of the president of the FFF, who has always denied these accusations. Hired by the FFF since 2008, on February 24 she was notified of her dismissal, which she is now taking to the labor courts considering that there are various irregularities.

For this reason, she requests 650,000 euros as compensation for her dismissal, a similar amount for harassment and the same amount for not having been protected. To this are added another 640,000 euros for not having been able to renew his term on the UEFA Executive Committee and 20,000 euros more for legal costs, which totals more than 2.5 million euros.

Le Graët, who initially withdrew from the presidency of the FFF, ended up resigning on February 28 under pressure from the Minister of Sports due to various accusations of sexual and labor harassment.

Under the command of Le Graet, France was world champion in Russia 2018 and reached the final in Qatar 2022, which they lost against Argentina.

