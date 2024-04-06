The kingpin in the phishing scandal is Conservative Member of Parliament William Wragg. (UK Parliament via AP)

He is “deeply ashamed.” But 'they' didn't let him go after he shared compromising nude photos with someone he met through Grindr, a dating app for gays. And so British Member of House William Wragg (36) gave his blackmailers the names and telephone numbers of some of his Conservative fellow parliamentarians, a secretary of state, a number of party employees and a political journalist.

Although Wragg is not a well-known member of the House of Commons among voters, a new scandal is the last thing the Conservative Party needs at the moment. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party is doing poorly in the polls. According to the Britain Elects aggregate polls the Tories receive only a quarter of the votes, while Labor stands at 44 percent. Sunak must call an election before the end of the year.

In the 1990s, the Conservative Party was rocked by sex scandals every few years. Then Prime Minister John Mayor even announced a campaign for norms and values: 'Back to Basics'. These often involved extramarital affairs, which ended up on the front pages of tabloids and were still talked about at the time.

In recent years, especially under Boris Johnson's premiership, there have been more serious cases: a member of House of Commons was convicted of sexually abusing an underage boy, a former secretary of state was convicted of raping his wife, and a third accused of sexually misconduct under the influence of cocaine use.

Honeytrap

In this case it seems more like a 'honeytrap' to go. Wragg, who is openly gay, was dating via Grindr and exchanging photos with someone. “We were going to have a drink, but that didn't happen. Then he asked me for other people's songs. I was worried because he had material from me,” said the House of Commons member in return for The Times.

Under pressure, he gave the numbers, he says. Those contacts were subsequently followed up Politico and The Times, who were the first to report this, approached by 'Abi' or 'Charlie' depending on their sexual preference. It would phishing is a tactic with which criminals try to obtain personal information. And with the method that is currently used, the recipient is approached about publicly known information. In this case, the perpetrators would also have good knowledge of how parliament works: they would have mentioned specific corridors and bars in the Houses of Parliament in their messages.

The BBC reports that at least two of the House of Commons members whose phone numbers Wragg provided also sent nude photos.

Wragg is the vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, the powerful Tory group backbenchers who, under pressure, can change the course of the party. He represents the constituency of Hazel Grove, near Manchester. Wragg has already indicated that he does not want to be re-elected, but it is now up to the 'whips' of the party to indicate whether he is still welcome within the group until the elections.