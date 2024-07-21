A group of twenty-somethings meet in a flat in Leganés (Madrid). One of them, the leader, explains to them how they are going to proceed. If they all work well, they can earn a lot of money. They have a list of names, surnames, telephone numbers and addresses. This list corresponds to the clients of a financial credit institution and the leader of this group has obtained it on the black market. Someone has first breached the security systems of this company and then sold the lists to the highest bidder. This gang of boys from Leganés, PlayStation fans, will end up stealing 100,000 euros through fraud before the police arrest them. This is what many cybercriminals are like today; you don’t have to imagine a hacker hidden in a burrow surrounded by powerful computers.

This operation was called Usury and the detainees made purchases of technological devices with the stolen data of the clients. As they had their mobile phone, at the same time they made the purchase they called them to warn them of the operation and asked for their bank information and the purchase code in order to cancel the threat. The victim, frightened, trusted them and gave the scammers all the necessary data to complete the purchase process. Then, another member of the group was responsible for selling the devices purchased fraudulently. The group was successful in this operation up to 60 times.

“Today, 80% of scams are not super sophisticated. You just have to know where to buy the data, which applications to download and start working,” says Enrique Fandiño, inspector and head of the cybercrime group at the Madrid Police Headquarters, a new team with 30 agents created to unite all cybercrime investigations, mostly scams. Another characteristic of this crime is that it is very scattered because the victims can be anywhere in Spain or even the world, but investigators have specialized tools to look for common points in complaints in police databases to unite them in a single case and ensure that efforts are not wasted.

Members of the new police group of the headquarters against cybercrime.

INMA FLORES

Among those arrested in Spain in 2022 for cybercrime, the latest available data on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, The most notable group is the under-30 age group. Looking specifically at the figures for computer fraud, which includes this type of scam, that year there were 3,768 subjects investigated who were between 18 and 25 years old out of a total of 10,422. There were also 181 minors between 14 and 17 years old. This amounts to 37.8% of those involved in this type of case being under 26. “It coincides perfectly with the generation that was born with the Internet, with social networks, whose main form of leisure has been video games, which conceive the virtual world on the same level as the real one,” says the inspector.

But younger users are not only perpetrators of scams, but also victims. One example is the so-called scam like. Teenagers receive a message through their social networks offering them a unique opportunity to earn money: just by “liking” some posts they will enter. They see it as an easy business and accept. “Many times there is an initial payment of five or ten euros that makes them trust, but then that ends and they start to lose,” Fandiño sums up. The trust of users is, most of the time, the best friend of criminals.

With a small investment to buy databases on the black market, the download of some applications and the will of a few involved, there are the necessary elements to start scamming. “Self-taught crime,” the inspector calls it. The knowledge can be easily acquired through open Telegram channels or in tutorials published on forums. The police officer shows one of these public chats on the messaging service in which a user openly asks if someone can provide their data to open an account in a bank. “Those who give their name and ID to open an account to which the money obtained from the scams can be transferred are called mules and they tend to be disadvantaged people who are given a minimal percentage in exchange for exposing themselves,” says the researcher.

The investment will depend on the information and applications that the criminal group wants to acquire in order to start acting. “A current database is not the same as one from years ago or one with hundreds of names and another with thousands,” he gives as an example. In the case of the Leganés group, they had also installed an application on their phones that made the real customer service number of the financial institution appear on the screens of their victims to perfect the deception. Other groups also have an instrument to which they can connect several SIM cards from which they send massive fraudulent messages. This object is perfectly legal and is used in digital marketing, for example.

But it is not enough to acquire the right tools. “You need to have some social engineering skills,” Fandiño stresses, referring to having a minimum of deceptive skills when calling victims pretending to be teleoperators or supposed employees of a supply company or bank. Often, these persuasive skills are enough to carry out the scam, as happened to a woman from Madrid and her niece, who ended up paying more than 200,000 euros to a man who made them believe for years that he needed their financial support because he kept having misfortunes in his life.

More and more crimes are committed in the virtual world or thanks to it. One in five crimes in Spain is committed online, and by 2025 this figure could reach 150,000 reports, according to police estimates. This means that police officers will also have to adapt to new ways of investigating, most of the time in front of a computer or tracking bank transactions. “On many occasions we have seen how traditional criminals, who were dedicated to robbery, have changed to this type of criminal modality,” concludes Fandiño.

