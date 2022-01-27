This week, the Central Bank (BC) made available a platform that unifies the consultation of forgotten amounts in banks and financial institutions in general. The tool is called the Values ​​Receivable System, or Registrato. The problem is that, with this, new scams have already started to be applied by criminals.

The new scam created with the facade of the Central Bank tool works like others that already existed. The criminal contacts the victim via WhatsApp, or a call, and informs that the person has money remaining in old accounts. Thus, the thief asks the person to click on a link that will be sent by email or messaging application, where the person will have to inform various data and can thus fall into new scams.

In addition to using people’s data for new scams, criminals can gain access to victims’ cell phones and even internet banking. Digital security experts always warn people not to click on unknown links, even if they were apparently sent by relatives or close people.

If it is too late, and the coup has already taken place, the most important thing is to gather the evidence and take it to the nearest Military Police headquarters. That’s because digital crimes like these are framed in the category of embezzlement.

The Central Bank has already informed that it does not come into direct contact with citizens, and this is yet another reason to be suspicious of any new contact trying to impersonate the BC or another financial institution.

The BC also highlights that information on the amount receivable can only be obtained from the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) when it is available again, using a login and password.

