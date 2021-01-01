In Russia, on January 1, new sanitary requirements came into force for organizations for the upbringing, recreation and health improvement of children, including for schools. The corresponding decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation Anna Popova was published at the end of December on the official Internetportal legal information.

The rules will be valid until January 1, 2027 and are aimed at preventing infectious and mass non-infectious diseases.

According to the requirements, the distance from kindergartens and schools to residential buildings where children live should be no more than 500 meters, in a cramped urban area – 800 meters, in rural areas – up to 1 kilometer. If this distance is greater, then transport must be organized.

Employees of educational organizations must undergo medical examinations and be vaccinated according to the national immunization schedule, as well as have a personal medical record. In the event of group infectious diseases, the educational organization must inform the territorial executive authorities about this within two hours and begin preventive measures.

Also, the new rules relate to the schedule in schools, it should be drawn up taking into account the “daily and weekly dynamics of the mental performance of students and the difficulty of subjects.” When children are in schools for more than 4 hours, hot meals must be provided.

In addition, in physical education, schoolchildren should be engaged in directly performing exercises at least 70 percent of the lesson time.

In September, the Rospotrebnadzor disclosed the rules for the operation of schools in 2021.

In May 2020, Rospotrebnadzor published new requirements for the operation of schools. It was recommended that each class set aside separate time for classes and breaks, thus eliminating general breaks.

Until the end of 2020, the rules for the prevention of coronavirus were in force in educational institutions. Classes for classes began at different times so that students did not intersect during breaks, and temperature was measured. Parents were not allowed into the school building. It was possible to wear masks at school if desired, in universities it was mandatory.