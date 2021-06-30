D.he US Department of Transportation will restrict travel to Belarus, according to an insider. Anyone living in the US will then be allowed to use companies that are no longer based in the US to buy tickets to Belarus, a person familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

As early as May, the US government advised airlines to exercise extreme caution when flying over Belarus. Belarus had previously forced a Ryanair plane to land in the capital Minsk and arrested the anti-government blogger Roman Protassewitsch, who was on board the plane. The plane was on its way from Athens to Vilnius. The US did not immediately respond to the incident with restrictions.

Above all, restricting ticket sales would have a symbolic meaning. Flights to Belarus are relatively rarely bought by US travel companies. Usually, US passenger airlines do not use Belarusian airspace.

Last week the EU had put comprehensive economic sanctions in place against Belarus. The government in Minsk announced on Monday in response to suspending participation in the EU’s Eastern Partnership program and banning those responsible for EU sanctions from entering Belarus. The ministry also ordered the Belarusian ambassador in Brussels back to Minsk. EU Council President Charles Michel criticized the reaction sharply.