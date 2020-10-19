A.Putin’s former chef is one of them – who is now a billionaire. The EU imposed sanctions on a number of confidants of the Russian President and high-ranking representatives of the state last week. They are no longer allowed to enter the EU, their assets are blocked and Europeans are no longer allowed to do business with those affected. In addition, an entire institution was punished: the state research institute for organic chemistry and technology. It is suspected of being linked to the attack on Kremlin critic Alexander Navalny – the reason for the current sanctions.

But what do they bring? A look back helps to assess this. Since 2014, after the annexation of Crimea and Russia’s involvement in the eastern Ukrainian separatist conflict, there have been EU sanctions against Russia. How these work, however, is controversial.

Russia has been hit hard by them, people from Europe to the USA are convinced. Nothing there, said Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin in an interview with the Russian news agency Tass in March: Russia had not only compensated for all losses – which he estimated at around 50 billion dollars based on various estimates. For his country, the sanctions even turned out to be an incentive for the development of the economy: “Whistle, these sanctions.”

Since the current measures are directed against individuals, they are not directly comparable with those that have existed since 2014. At least economically, they will not have a direct impact. Nevertheless: “Indirectly, all of this is bad for the economy,” said Paul Bruck, Vice President of the Supervisory Board of the Association for European Businesses (Aebrus), the representative of European business in Moscow, in an interview with WELT.

How hard the previous sanctions hit the economy in Russia but also in the EU is not so clear. An analysis by the financial news service Bloomberg in 2018 showed that they would have brought Russia by almost six percent of the gross domestic product, or 200 billion dollars, in the years 2014 to 2018.

In fact, Russia’s economy grew by 0.7 percent in 2014, but after that it slid into recession, and it has only grown slightly since 2016; 2018 was already the highest of sentiments at 2.5 percent, the rates from before 2014 were never scored again.

However, growth had already weakened significantly to 1.8 percent in 2013, i.e. before the sanctions, because the old, oil-driven economic model had been exhausted and the new, investment-driven model had not established itself due to the poor investment climate, among other things. In addition, there was an epoch-making drop in the oil price in mid-2014 from 115 dollars per barrel (159 liters) to below 30 dollars, which among other things devalued the ruble by half. Even if the oil price climbed again briefly to over $ 70, it has never really recovered since then.

The central bank is also to blame for the slump in growth

Most experts therefore – in contrast to Bloomberg – attribute the main culprit for the Russian stagnation to the oil price. According to an analysis by the International Monetary Fund, if the sanctions on Russian economic output had cost 0.2 percentage points a year between 2014 and 2018, the drop in oil prices would have cost 0.65 percentage points. Another 0.3 percentage points are attributable to the central bank’s tight monetary policy and government spending discipline.

Aside from the oil price, it is the Russian reactions to the sanctions, i.e. the conservative budget policy, that have caused the economy to suffer, says Stanislaw Muraschow, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank.

The forced new Russian frugality after the fat decade of the noughties is one thing. The other is the counter-sanctions that Putin imposed in 2014, with which he practically paralyzed the import of Western agricultural goods. “The negative effects of the import embargo were worse for the Western economy than the sanctions with which the West restricted the export of special technologies or double-use goods,” says Aebrus functionary Bruck.

The exchange of goods collapsed by a quarter

The EU trade statistics show the dimensions. The bilateral exchange of goods between the EU and Russia, which had reached a record value of 322 billion euros in 2012, collapsed by 43 percent to 183 billion euros by 2016, before slowly increasing again to 232 billion euros last year.

Nonetheless, EU exports to Russia in 2019 were still 25 percent below the 2012 figure, and 38 percent for agricultural products. The trade in goods with the USA, on the other hand, was much less affected, as these two countries are hardly economically linked.

Today 4.1 percent of all EU exports go to Russia (2012: 6.7 percent), and Russia exports 42 percent of its exports to the EU (2012: 50 percent). The flows of trade have changed in part or simply decreased because Russia has less money and the devaluation of the ruble makes purchases abroad more expensive.

In the agricultural sector, this has actually led to a boost in domestic development. “We were forced to turn on the brain” to substitute the import, Putin said in an interview with the state news agency Tass. But the price is high, as Alexej Makarkin, Vice President of the Moscow Institute for Political Technologies, explains in an interview with WELT. “Due to the lack of competition, the products are more expensive and often of poor quality.”

The Russian people have once again accepted this with patience. The years of decline in real income did not leave the population unaffected. As Russian sociologists find out, solving internal Russian problems has become more important to people than the media-propagated hostility towards the West.

In a survey by the independent opinion research institute Levada-Zentrum at the beginning of the year, 42 percent expressed their sympathy for the USA and 49 percent for the EU, compared with only 25 percent and 32 percent at the beginning of 2018. In addition, 67 percent were in favor of seeing the West as a partner, 11 percent even as a friend. Only 16 percent see him as an opponent. Contrary to media propaganda, the relationship between people and the West has returned to the level before the Crimean crisis in 2014, commented Karina Pipija from the Levada Center.

The sanctions work differently than expected

In other words: In contrast to 2014, the Kremlin can no longer mobilize the people with anti-Western rhetoric. “The people are fed up with the foreign policy confrontation,” says political scientist Makarkin, who sees this as a success of the sanctions, even though the West has not achieved its main goal of Russia withdrawing from eastern Ukraine.

Economically, of course, the West has achieved something else. It is true that – as Raiffeisen Research writes in a current analysis – the Russian economy has proven to be “largely resistant” to the current extent of the sanctions by releasing the ruble rate, hedging the budget against the volatility of oil prices, restoring and restoring foreign exchange reserves the banking system had been discharged externally.

But economic development slowed and the gap to the technologically leading countries increased, especially since foreign direct investment plummeted, as Russian studies from the Higher School of Economics show. “And the partnership with China propagated by Russia as a replacement for the one with the West did not work because China has and does not want any partners,” says Makarkin.

But those who really benefited from the sanctions are countries like Switzerland or Turkey, which did not participate and are also rewarded by Russia for it. Most recently, by the way, because they were exempted from the entry ban that applies to others due to the corona pandemic, along with a handful of countries such as Tanzania or Great Britain.

There are of course other reasons for this, as business representatives in Russia joke: Russians go on vacation to Turkey, to Tanzania to hunt, and they have parked their money in Great Britain and Switzerland.