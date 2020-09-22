US President Donald Trump on Monday reinstated UN arms embargo on Iran. Also, many new restrictions have been imposed on it. “Today, I am taking new steps to ban Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile and conventional weapons,” Trump said in a statement.“My administration will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, nor will we allow Iran to endanger the rest of the world by supplying ballistic missiles and conventional weapons,” Trump said.

Trump said he issued new executive orders to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran, as well as impose new sanctions on more than two dozen entities and individuals supporting Iran’s nuclear, missile and conventional weapons-related activities. Huh. According to this order, the assets in the US of the partners in the supply, sale or transfer of conventional arms with Iran will be attached.