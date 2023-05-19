Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

The G7 group meets in Japan. The main focus is on the Ukraine war – and new sanctions against Russia. All information in the news ticker.

sanctions against Russia : USA announce new package

against : USA announce new package Advice until May 21st Olaf Scholz, Joe Biden and other leaders in Hiroshima. This news ticker for G7 summit in Japan is constantly updated.

Update from May 19, 06:15: The G7 countries want to further restrict Russia’s commodity trade, which is worth billions. The US and UK announced new sanctions. London wants to impose an import ban on Russian diamonds as well as copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia. Among other things, the US plans to cut off about 70 companies and organizations from Russia and other countries from US exports, a government official said in Hiroshima. The United States wants to impose other penalties on more than 300 people, companies and organizations, ships and planes. Great Britain also wants to punish 86 people and companies.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), and Britta Ernst, wife of Chancellor Scholz, arrive at Hiroshima Airport. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

First report from May 19: Hiroshima – The heads of state and government of the G7 countries meet in Japan. Shortly before the official start of the meeting, the first major announcement was made: the USA held out the prospect of a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, it is planned to cut off about 70 companies from Russia and other countries from US exports. A high-ranking US government official said this shortly before the official start of the G7 summit.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is among the main themes of the meeting of the seven leading democracies, which officially begins on Friday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is there for Germany. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the West had already imposed unprecedented punitive measures against Russia in recent months, including far-reaching trade restrictions. In Hiroshima, the G7 states want to discuss, among other things, how they can improve the enforcement of existing sanctions and prevent them from being circumvented.

G7 countries Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, USA (represented in Japan by heads of state and government). Until 2014, the group was called G8 – but Russia was excluded due to the onset of the Ukraine conflict, including the annexation of Crimea.

The US official said all G7 countries are preparing new sanctions and export controls at the same time. He did not want to comment on the partners’ plans in detail. “But the United States will launch an extensive package of measures of its own.” The aim is to increase economic pressure on Russia and make it even more difficult to maintain its war machine. The plan is to further complicate access to goods that are important on the battlefield. (with agency material)