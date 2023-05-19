Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Not invited to the G7 summit: Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin must prepare for new sanctions. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The G7 group meets in Japan. The main focus is on the Ukraine war – and new sanctions against Russia. All information in the news ticker.

G7 summit in Japan: Olaf Scholz, Joe Biden & Co. are meeting in Hiroshima until May 21st.

sanctions against Russia : USA announce new package.

Hiroshima – The heads of state and government of the G7 countries meet in Japan. Shortly before the official start of the meeting, the first major announcement was made: the USA held out the prospect of a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, it is planned to cut off about 70 companies from Russia and other countries from US exports. A high-ranking US government official said this shortly before the official start of the G7 summit.

G7 countries Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, USA (represented in Japan by heads of state and government). Until 2014, the group was called G8 – but Russia was excluded due to the onset of the Ukraine conflict, including the annexation of Crimea.

Sanctions against Russia: US announces new package

Russia’s war against Ukraine is among the main themes of the meeting of the seven leading democracies, which officially begins on Friday. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the West had already imposed unprecedented punitive measures against Russia in recent months, including far-reaching trade restrictions. In Hiroshima, the G7 states want to discuss, among other things, how they can improve the enforcement of existing sanctions and prevent them from being circumvented.

The US official said all G7 countries are preparing new sanctions and export controls at the same time. He did not want to comment on the partners’ plans in detail. “But the United States will launch an extensive package of measures of its own.” The aim is to increase economic pressure on Russia and make it even more difficult to maintain its war machine. The plan is to further complicate access to goods that are important on the battlefield. (as/dpa)