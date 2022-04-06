Home page politics

Of: Karolin Schäfer and Stefan Krieger

split

A complete energy embargo against Russia is being discussed more and more intensively. More and more countries are imposing far-reaching sanctions.

After the attacks on the Ukraine* considers the West in the Ukraine conflict* further sanctions against Russia*.

the USA* Announce new sanctions against the county Wladimir Putin* at. The president’s daughters are also said to be affected.

the EU* advises on a possible embargo against Moscow*. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD*) announces a law to make sanctions easier to implement.

+++ 10.25 p.m.: In addition to the US government, the British government has also imposed new sanctions on Russia. Among other things, the assets of Russia’s largest credit institution Sberbank and the Credit Bank of Moscow in Great Britain are frozen. In addition, British investments in Russia are to be prohibited, said the Foreign Ministry in London.

Decisions were also made in London about Russian energy supplies. The import of Russian coal and Russian oil is to be phased out at the end of the year. An import stop for gas from Russia should take place “as soon as possible”, the ministry said. Russian iron and steel products are to be subject to an import ban.

A family walks past destroyed Russian tanks. Britain imposes new sanctions on Russia in the face of the war in Ukraine and the atrocities in the Kiev suburb of Bucha. © Felipe Dana/dpa

In addition, plant components for the oil refinery and catalysts may no longer be exported to Russia. “Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they can no longer absolve themselves of complicity in the atrocities committed on behalf of Putin,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was quoted as saying by the German Press Agency (dpa).

New sanctions against Russia – Putin’s daughters on the list

+++ 5.15 p.m.: In view of the ongoing Ukraine war and the atrocities in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, the US government is imposing new sanctions on Russia. What was initially suspected is now certain, as the German Press Agency (dpa) announced. As the White House announced, the sanctions will target two Russian banks and the adult children of Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Financial pressure is being increased on Russia “as we impose full sanctions on Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, and Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa Bank,” a US government official told CNN. “Russia’s GDP is expected to shrink by double digits this year,” the official expects.

The daughters of Putin and Lavrov are also to be included on the EU sanctions list, media reports unanimously reported. They are threatened with entry bans into the EU and the freezing of their assets. “We believe many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members and that is why we are targeting them,” the US official told CNN.

Sanctions against Russia for ‘acts not far removed from genocide’

+++ 3.10 p.m.: In addition to the EU states and the USA, the British Prime Minister now also has Boris Johnson* announced new sanctions against Russia. As a reason, Johnson said on Wednesday (06.04.2022) that the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha “did not appear far from genocide”. The sanctions on the part of Great Britain* would be imposed in consultation with international partners.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who answered questions from members of the Bundestag early in the afternoon, also promised new sanctions. This also includes a planned law to better enforce sanctions, for example against people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine war: sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be easier to implement

Scholz described the question of whether the German state had “all the necessary instruments” at its disposal to “act actively in the way we would like to” with the sanctions as “entirely justified”. The answer to that is “no”. Therefore, a task force has already been set up to enforce the sanctions against Russia. Recently, the fact that it was unknown or impossible to prove which real estate and other assets the oligarchs actually owned in Germany was criticized.

With a view to the planned new law, Scholz spoke of the fact that, for example in real estate, the ownership structures should be made easier to understand and query. However, this is “a major technological undertaking that cannot be mastered from one day to the next”. However, the government has it “on the agenda” and is pursuing it “with great vigour”.

Sanctions against Russia: list emerged – Putin’s daughters targeted

+++ 12.00 p.m.: Because of the war crimes in Ukraine, the West is increasing the pressure on Russia. On Wednesday (April 6th, 2022), the EU states discussed the proposal to stop imports of Russian coal and other punitive measures. An oil embargo is considered a possible next step in Brussels. The USA are planning an investment ban in the next package of sanctions.

The Vice-President of the European Parliament, Katarina Barley, was certain that the coal import ban would come. An embargo on oil will follow “relatively quickly”. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a similar statement: “We have now banned coal, but now we have to look at oil and also the revenues that Russia generates from fossil fuels.” EU Council President Charles Michel added: “ I think action on oil or even gas will be needed sooner or later.”

Sanctions against Russia: Elite around Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin affected

Update from April 6th, 2022, 11.30 a.m.: The new sanctions against Russia are intended primarily to hit the elite around Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. According to a document obtained by the Financial Times, the list of people affected by US sanctions includes:

Herman Gref: Head of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank.

Head of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank. Oleg Deripaska: aluminum oligarch.

aluminum oligarch. Alexander Shulgin: CEO of e-commerce platform Ozon.

CEO of e-commerce platform Ozon. Boris Rotenberg: Close business partner of the Kremlin.

Close business partner of the Kremlin. Said Kerimov: Main shareholders of Russia’s largest gold mine, Polyus.

Sanctions against Russia: Putin’s daughters are targeted

First report: Washington DC – On Wednesday (04/06/2022) the USA will pass new sanctions against Russia in coordination with the states of the G7 and the EU. This is reported by the US broadcaster CNN. The portal refers to the information provided by a US government representative.

The sweeping package of sanctions, the statement said, “will impose significant costs on Russia and push the country further into economic, financial and technological isolation.”

Sanctions against Russia: Putin’s children are also affected

According to the government representative, the sanctions against Russia are intended to ban all new investments in Russia, further tighten the measures adopted so far against financial institutions and state-owned companies in Russia and include new sanctions against Russian government officials and their family members.

According to CNN, a government official familiar with the plans said the US could impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters as early as Wednesday. Administration of US President Joe Biden* Is also considering expanding sanctions against Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, another major lender, the government official said.

Sanctions against Russia: Volodymyr Zelenskyj pushes the pace

Previously, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy* Called again for tightening sanctions against Russia after the Bucha atrocities. Punitive measures should be imposed against the Russian Federation that are appropriate to the severity of the “war crimes” committed by the Russian military in Ukraine, said Zelenskyy in his nightly video message, which was published on Telegram on Wednesday night.

Sanctions against Russia: New Zealand expands measures

The New Zealand government is also expanding sanctions against Russia in response to atrocities against civilians in Ukraine. Among other things, import duties of 35 percent would be levied on all Russian imports, said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Wednesday. In addition, the existing export bans are to be extended to products that are closely linked to strategic Russian industries. “The images and reports of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine are abominable and reprehensible,” the minister stressed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had already imposed the first sanctions shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine, including targeted bans on the entry of Russian government officials and the export of goods to the Russian military. A month ago, the country was hit with more targeted sanctions, including those targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, members of his government, Russian oligarchs and senior Russian military leaders.

Sanctions against Russia: German industry supports sanctions plans

Meanwhile, German industry supports the sanctions course of the German government and the European Union against Russia. “The atrocities in Bucha call for a decisive, unequivocal response from the West,” Siegfried Russwurm, President of the Federation of German Industries, told the German Press Agency in Berlin. “A complete, pan-European embargo on Russian coal goes well beyond the reduction in Russian coal deliveries that companies have already implemented. The implementation is not easy and has its price, but the decision is more than understandable against the background of the escalation of violence.”

The EU Commission had presented a proposal for a comprehensive package of new Russia sanctions. According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it includes, among other things, an import ban on coal from Russia, a port ban on Russian ships and other trade restrictions. The 27 EU countries must now decide whether the sanctions will be imposed as proposed. (skr/kas/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.