The US government wants to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin. At the same time, Kiev is receiving further military support for its defensive struggle. Every commitment is needed there.

Washington/Kiev – On the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day this Saturday, the US government announced a comprehensive package to further strengthen the country in its defensive war against Russia. Sanctions will be imposed on almost 400 organizations and individuals “who support Russia’s illegal war,” as US President Joe Biden announced. In addition, further military aid will be provided to Kiev.

Biden said he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “express America’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.” He said the country would “continue to stand by its attacked country every step of the way.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also promised Ukraine his country’s continued support on the occasion of its national holiday.

New package from Washington with Himars rocket launchers

In recent months, the US has already provided several tranches of military aid, bit by bit, after the US Congress released new funds totaling around 61 billion US dollars (56.2 billion euros) for Kiev at the end of April. The new aid package, worth around 125 million US dollars (around 111 million euros), includes ammunition for Himars multiple rocket launchers, artillery shells and small arms ammunition – but also ambulances and other medical equipment, according to the US State Department.

The sanctions affect institutions and individuals in Russia as well as in third countries. They are intended to hit the Russian war economy and are aimed, among other things, at the Russian energy sector. As a result of the new sanctions, any assets of those affected in the USA will be blocked. US citizens or people in the United States are prohibited from doing business with the sanctioned companies and individuals. The sanctions also make international business significantly more difficult for those affected.

Selenskyj: Fighting at the front with grenades, not words like “soon”

Only on Friday evening, Zelensky urged his country’s western partners to deliver the promised military support. “At the front, they fight with grenades and equipment, not with words like ‘tomorrow’ or ‘soon’,” Zelensky said in his evening video address. According to him, Ukraine is waiting for packages of weapons or equipment “that have been announced and decided upon, but have not yet been delivered.” He did not provide any details.

Just a few days ago, Zelenskyj had called for the delivery of outstanding weapons and ammunition packages as quickly as possible. War knows no holidays, he emphasized his demand. Ukraine receives most of its military support from the USA. Great Britain, France and Germany also contribute significantly to international military aid for Kyiv.

Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian armed forces say they have repelled dozens of attacks by Russian troops. A total of 79 Russian attacks, some with artillery and air support, were reported from the fronts in the east of the country during the course of the day, the General Staff in Kyiv said in its daily situation report.

The absolute focal point was once again the area around Pokrovsk on the edge of the Donbass. There, Russian units attempted to consolidate and expand the territorial gains made the day before. In total, the Ukrainian defenders in this area were subjected to 20 attacks within a few hours.

Similarly heavy fighting was reported from the area around Toretsk. Several attacks by Russian ground troops were repelled. Russian fighter planes attacked Ukrainian positions and settlements with missiles. The aim of the Russian attacks is to gain complete control over the area around Donbass.

The General Staff did not provide any information on the current status of the Ukrainian advance in the western Russian region of Kursk. It only said that the Russian Air Force had flown several attacks in the area with around 20 glide bombs.

Zelensky reported that Russian troops were gradually being pushed back from the region around the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. “We are pushing the Russian army back, step by step,” Zelensky said. “The occupier will not subjugate Kharkiv, he will not subjugate Ukraine.”

In May, Russian troops launched an offensive across the border towards Kharkiv, with the initial stated aim of establishing a buffer zone along the border to prevent Ukrainian attacks across the border. The Russian offensive is now considered to have failed, and Ukrainian units have since recaptured large areas.

Rostov bans mass public events

Following repeated Ukrainian attacks with combat drones, the authorities in the southern Russian region of Rostov have banned mass public events outdoors until further notice. Governor Vasily Golubyov stated on the Telegram platform that indoor events are still permitted, but “under the highest security precautions.” In recent months, the Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly attacked targets such as fuel depots or logistics centers of the Russian military in Rostov. dpa